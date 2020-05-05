iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 7.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $600,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 746,652 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.30. 3,361,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

