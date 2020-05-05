IVERIC bio (ISEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.19. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

