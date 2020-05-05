Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.25-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

JAZZ stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. 525,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,135. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

