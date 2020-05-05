JMP Securities Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.
Shares of AMZN traded up $29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
