Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,046,282 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,299,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after buying an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,937,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.