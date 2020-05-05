Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 583,712 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 13.24% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $1,868,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,028,000 after buying an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 882,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $131.93. 698,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,520. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

