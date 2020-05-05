Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,232,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,002. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

