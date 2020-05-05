Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $835.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.74% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $835,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.65. 31,100,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,007,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

