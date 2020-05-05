Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.77% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $400,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 210,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,755. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

