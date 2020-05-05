Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,157,349 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 8.81% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $902,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.60. 1,078,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,770. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

