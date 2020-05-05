Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,922,736 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,975,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922,736 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $745,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 838,199 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

