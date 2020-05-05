Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 2,143,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

