Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 24.14%.

OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,045. Jones Soda Co. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

