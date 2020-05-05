Jupiter Mines Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, April 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.
ASX JMS traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.27 ($0.19). 5,100,560 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $548.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.27. Jupiter Mines has a fifty-two week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.43 ($0.30).
About Jupiter Mines
