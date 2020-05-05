Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 2,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.42. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

