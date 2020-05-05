Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Releases Earnings Results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

KFFB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

