Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,351,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,829,000 after acquiring an additional 995,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

