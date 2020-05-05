Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KURA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,715. The company has a market cap of $630.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

