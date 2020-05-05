Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LSBK remained flat at $$13.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The company has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.62. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

