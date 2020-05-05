Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Lannett has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of LCI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 302,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,958. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.