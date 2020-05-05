Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.42 and a 200-day moving average of $387.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

