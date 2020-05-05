Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.16. 1,074,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

