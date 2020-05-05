Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 108,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.