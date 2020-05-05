Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 661,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,966. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.39.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

