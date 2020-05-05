Markston International LLC Sells 15 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM traded down $32.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $935.94. 12,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $883.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,040.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.54. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

