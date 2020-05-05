Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

