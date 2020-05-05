Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $315.00 at UBS Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.28.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 639,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,968,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,060,000 after purchasing an additional 131,579 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 180.2% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.