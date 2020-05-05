Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 20,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.13. Matson has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.