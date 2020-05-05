Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) versus Shanghai Industrial (NYSE:SGHIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Shanghai Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 19.50 -$10.37 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.88 billion 0.49 $425.29 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -91.53% 7.20% 4.46% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Shanghai Industrial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

