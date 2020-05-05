Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 39,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 135,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.