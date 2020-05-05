Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

