Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.