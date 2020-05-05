Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.