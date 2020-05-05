Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 4.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. 8,444,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075,301. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

