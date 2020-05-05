Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2,065.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $44.46. 21,364,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313,466. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

