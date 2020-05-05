Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,802,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. 21,364,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313,466. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

