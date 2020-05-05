Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NERV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 432,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,086. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $382.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

