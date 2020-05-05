Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $952,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Biogen makes up approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 56.1% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 23.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $22,127,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $296.52. 1,253,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

