Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $17,301,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

