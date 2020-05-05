Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,092. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

