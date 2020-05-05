Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,062,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

