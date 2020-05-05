Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $7,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

