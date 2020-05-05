Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.25. 19,157,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

