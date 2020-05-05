Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.17. 16,989,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

