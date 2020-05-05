Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

LLY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

