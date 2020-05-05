Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 3.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. 4,025,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,391. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

