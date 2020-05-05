Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

MNST traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $59.21. 1,912,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,551. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

