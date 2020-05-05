Morgan Stanley Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $89.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.76.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

