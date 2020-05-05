Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%.

NHTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 13,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

