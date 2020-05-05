NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,018 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

